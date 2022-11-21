PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – Vandals are on the loose in North Sewickley Township, according to KDKA.

A massive Christmas display with extensive light installations along Mercer Road was vandalized early Saturday morning. Someone allegedly snuck through the yard and cut electrical cords to the displays.

The special holiday presentation is put together by the Santillo family and is well known throughout Beaver County. The neighbors look forward to the lights and figures each year to get in the holiday spirit. The Santillos also use the holiday display as a fundraiser for the Women’s Shelter of Beaver County.

No one knows who would want to ruin Christmas for the Santillos and the community days before the official “Light up the night” presentation.

KDKA spoke with the North Sewickley Police Chief, Jeff Becze about the Grinch-like act, and he shared that the department has a few leads but the department is looking for the community’s help in tracking down the perpetrators. The chief suggested that if anyone has door or surveillance cameras that they could take a look at the footage from Friday night and let the police department know if any looks suspicious.

The community has actively responded by starting a GoFundMe campaign on the Santillos behalf to help them fix what was damaged. KDKA reports that there has been over $5,000 donated.

Karen Santillo, who is the wife of the Christmas display’s creator Emmett Santillo, said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring from their neighbors and that this incident will not keep their holiday spirit down. Karen shared that Christmas is about love and compassion for people, and that there is a lot more good in the world than bad people, reported KDKA.

The North Sewickley Township Police is asking people to call 724-843-8118, if anyone knows anything about the cut cords in the Christmas display.