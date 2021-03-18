Jacobsburg man faces four felony charges related to Feb. incident in which a man was hit by a truck

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Bryan Matthew Ramsey, 46, of Jacobsburg, has been charged in connection with a February 2 incident in rural Belmont County in which a Belmont County man, Steve Johnson, was allegedly hit by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.

Ramsey is being held in the Belmont County Jail without bond.



Ramsey faces four charges:

Felonious assault

Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Hitskip (other than public highway)

The two men left a bar near Jacobsburg in separate vehicles, and both stopped along the way.

Johnson was allegedly run over and seriously injured. He was hospitalized at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.



In a previous interview with 7NEWS, Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said he received a full report on the incident from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and said, “It is quite probable that alcohol is a factor.”

