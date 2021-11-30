Jadyn Lucas pleads no contest in Barnesville hazing incident

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) —

One of the two suspects in the Barnesville hazing case has pleaded no contest.

Jadyn Lucas of Barnesville appeared in Belmont County Western Division Court and entered the no contest plea.

Barnesville hazing suspects are now officially charged; adult named



He was ordered to have no contact with the younger teen who was the victim of the football team hazing incident.



But that no contact order was complicated.

Judge Eric Costine told Lucas if he does run into the victim in Barnesville, he must be the one to walk away.



The incident–after a Barnesville football game–involved the restraining and terrorizing of the younger football player.

Don Tenant, Lucas’s defense attorney told the court that he will explain the no intentional contact order to Lucas.

I’ll explain to my client what that means with respect to walking in, for example a grocery store, and seeing the victim there and what action to take in those situations. I don’t believe there’s been contact. My client is not attending Barnesville High School at this point. He’s on an 80-day suspension but he is employed at the City of Barnesville. Don Tenant, Lucas’s defense attorney



Lucas’ sentencing is January 11th.



The other defendant in this case is a juvenile, so his court proceedings are sealed.