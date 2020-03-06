Jefferson County Drug Task Force seize pills, cash in search warrants

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized about 6,500 of suspected Xanax pills and $2,500 during two search warrants Thursday evening.

Cory Darrah, 22, of Brilliant was arrested at 411 C Prospect Street as a result. Darrah is being charged with felony possession.

George Mavromatis, 32, of Mingo Junction was also arrested at 761 Commercial Ave, Apt. 1 and will be charged with felony possession and trafficking.

Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Mingo Police Department and Wells Township Police Department all assisted on the searches.

Darrah and Mavromatis are currently being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center awaiting arraignment.

Latest Posts: