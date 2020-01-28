Jury seated in trial of former Brooke Co. teacher charged with sexual abuse

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The jury has officially been seated in the trial against a former Brooke County educator.

The trial will begin 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Brooke County Courthouse.

Timothy Taylor was charged with sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust in 2015.

According to the officials, the assault did not take place on school property.

