Juvenile charged in shooting death of West Virginia girl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have arrested a juvenile in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Huntington.
Tayla Johnson died of a gunshot wound on May 20. It was initially reported as an accidental shooting.
The juvenile was arrested on Friday. A news release from Huntington Police did not say what charge was filed against the juvenile. Two other people were also arrested.
45-year-old Kelly Ingels was charged with selling a firearm to a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He and 40-year-old Freda Ingels were each charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
