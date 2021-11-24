KRON4 TV News security guard shot during attempted armed robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A security guard hired by KRON4 was shot Wednesday afternoon while on assignment with a reporter.

OPD is investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting of an armed security guard. The incident happened today just before 12:30PM in the 300 block of 14th Street. The security guard was struck by gunfire as he was accompanying a media crew who was working on a news story. pic.twitter.com/0n95nF7Met — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 25, 2021

Police say the incident was an attempted armed robbery to steal camera equipment.

The KRON4 crew was covering a story on a recent smash-and-grab robbery on the 300 block of 14th Street when shots were fired at 12:20 p.m.

The guard was shot in the lower abdomen and taken to Highland Hospital for surgery, according to police.

As of 4:00 p.m., he is out of surgery and in stable condition. The guard is a former police officer.

The KRON4 reporter was not injured. She managed to still do her job, recording the scene after the incident as it unfolded before her eyes.

“As you know it’s been an extremely violent week. We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during, or after it occurred,” Oakland police said in a press conference.

Local television stations, including KRON4, regularly use security guards when covering news stories.

Police are offering a reward of up to $7,500 leading to the arrest of the individual, or individuals involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (510) 238-3426.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.