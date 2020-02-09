LISTEN: Several 911 calls from Youngstown shooting that killed 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Following Sunday morning’s mass shooting, Youngstown’s 911 Center got flooded with calls for help.
You can hear the chaos in the voices of those who witnessed the entire ordeal as it happened.
The triple homicide is still under investigation
