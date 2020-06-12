Local man arrested in South Wheeling home break-in, assault

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local man was arrested Thursday evening following a burglary and assault call in South Wheeling.

Wheeling Police was dispatched to Pierce Street around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims inside the home who appeared to have been assaulted. Both individuals were later treated for non-threatening injuries by the Wheeling Fire Department.

Authorities were able to locate and arrest the suspect on 29th street after gathering information.

29-year-old Brandon Michael Elliott of Shadyside was subsequently arrested and charged with nighttime burglary.

Elliott was transported to the Northern Regional Jail but he has since been released.

