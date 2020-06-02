Local man arrested on multiple rape charges in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A local man is currently behind after being arrested on multiple rape charges.

Dale Alan Gordon Sr. was detained by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Monday for four counts of Felony One Rape.

According to authorities, the arrest was made after several minor victims alleged that Gordon Sr. had sexually assaulted them. The minors are currently under the care of the Harmony House Children’s Advocacy Center.

Gordon Sr. is currently being held on an $80,000 bond. Upon review, additional charges could be filed.

If you know of a minor who may have come in contact with Gordon Sr., you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-695-7933 (EXT 112).

