BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — At approximately 7:00 p.m. this evening Martins Ferry Police Officers were investigating a hit-skip that happened on Rt 7.

During the investigation, the male (pictured above), took off from the scene striking an officer with his vehicle and initiating a pursuit.

During this pursuit, several other vehicles were also struck.

Officers are asking anyone who sees this male or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Martins Ferry Police Department to speak with any officer regarding this information.

Suspect – Joshua Walker

Driving – a Maroon 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, OH- JXU1580

Additional description of the vehicle – White speaker decals on the left and right side of the back window.

Stay tuned to 7News for updates on this story.