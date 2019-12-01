Man accused of benefiting off dead mom for 15 years, made $225k

MIAMI (AP) — A 67-year-old Florida man is accused of cashing his mother’s Social Security checks for 15 years after she died.

The Miami Herald reports Rose Greenberg died in 2004. But her Social Security checks didn’t stop depositing into a joint bank account she shared with her son, Richard Greenberg.

Southern District of Florida court records show Richard Greenberg received $225,475 in improper funds.

An investigation into the check deposits began when the office of Florida’s Inspector General’s death-match audit discovered the benefit continued after her death. The last deposit was made in July.

He was arrested Nov. 18 and is charged with 55 counts of theft of government property. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years. A trial is set for Jan. 14.

Records didn’t list an attorney for Greenberg.

