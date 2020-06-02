Man arrested for what the sheriff calls ‘really large amount’ of meth

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A traffic stop led to the discovery of four ounces of meth in a back pack hidden behind a vehicle’s seat.
Sheriff Dave Lucas says the driver, 29-year-old Roderick Dean Bird, told authorities he is homeless and from Oklahoma.
Bird was jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs. Bird posted $30,000 bond and has been released from jail.
