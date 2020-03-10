Man arrested on Wheeling Island for possession of methamphetamine

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police arrested Michael Kilgore for possession of methamphetamine.

According to officials, Kilgore was originally arrested for an initial theft charge on Wheeling Island Monday afternoon.

Following an additional search on him, authorities discovered Kilgore was in possession of meth.

Kilgore is currently being held at Northern Regional Jail.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter