Man arrested on Wheeling Island for possession of methamphetamine

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police arrested Michael Kilgore for possession of methamphetamine.
According to officials, Kilgore was originally arrested for an initial theft charge on Wheeling Island Monday afternoon.
Following an additional search on him, authorities discovered Kilgore was in possession of meth.
Kilgore is currently being held at Northern Regional Jail.
Latest Posts:
- Coronavirus receiving mixed reactions in Ohio Valley
- Small businesses reach out to Washington for help in a coronavirus economy
- Officials meet to discuss possible Mid-Ohio Valley Port District
- McDonald’s manager, grandma receives high school diploma; fulfills lifelong dream
- Dozens of employers looking to hire at OV Job and Career Fair