EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA.

On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.

The man was told to leave by the homeowner, but the man continued to break through the screen door.

The resident of the home shot the man once and he was flown to the hospital for injuries. There is no immediate update on his condition.

The Police didn’t mention whether charges would be filed. The investigation will be ongoing.