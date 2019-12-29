Man charged in slaying of 90-year-old man outside Pittsburgh cemetery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a suspect has been charged in the slaying of a 90-year-old man shot and killed outside a Pittsburgh cemetery.

Police in Allegheny County say 27-year-old Anthony Miller of White Oak is charged with homicide, robbery and weapons crimes.

Authorities said 90-year-old Samuel Rende was in a truck at the entrance to Calvary Cemetery when he was shot in the head at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said they believe the victim was “targeted.” Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Miller couldn’t be found Sunday.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter