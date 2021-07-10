Man faces charge of endangering children following police chase ending in Shadyside

Shadyside, Ohio (WTRF) – A man must answer multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit last night with juveniles in his vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Wheeling police first tried to stop 37-year-old Jonathan Michael Perry for a headlight violation.

Officers say Perry led them on a chase across the I-470 bridge onto Route 7 southbound.

Shadyside and Belmont County officers were reportedly able to box the vehicle in and arrest Perry, who had an active warrant.

The Highway Patrol says the four juveniles were all safe and no one was injured.