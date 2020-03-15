Breaking News
Man in hazmat suit sprays people in Las Vegas Walmart

Crime

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – A man in Las Vegas is accused of spraying Walmart shoppers with a clear liquid, all while wearing a hazmat suit.

Police say the Walmart was voluntarily evacuated Saturday night after the incident.

Authorities aren’t sure what the liquid actually was.

One woman said she called police when she saw what was happening.

“He had some clear liquid in it with the painter’s tape, something written on it,” Zandra Calma said. “He was just spraying unnecessary things and peoples’ personal spaces, on conveyor belts, and worst of all, by the fresh foods.”

One shopper followed the suspect out of the store and got a license plate number, which is what helped police take him into custody.

It’s unclear what charges he faces.

