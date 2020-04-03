Man injured in overnight shooting in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Cleveland man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting on Rock Point Road around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Information provided to police by the witness, who drove the injured man to the hospital, said an argument started when another vehicle traveling the opposite direction blocked the roadway. Moments later, shots were fired, hitting the victim several times.

The suspects are described as two males, possibly bi-racial, with long hair, driving a green ford explorer.

The victim was taken to nearby Wheeling Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are continuing their investigation Friday.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.