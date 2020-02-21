Wanted man leads officers on police chase following traffic stop, suspect at large

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities have called off the search for a wanted man who lead officers on a vehicle chase following a traffic stop.
The suspect is described as a slim, black male, last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie running on foot in the vicinity of Howard Street in Bridgeport.
Officers did discover an active arrest warrant for the suspect during the traffic stop.
