Wanted man leads officers on police chase following traffic stop, suspect at large

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities have called off the search for a wanted man who lead officers on a vehicle chase following a traffic stop.

The suspect is described as a slim, black male, last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie running on foot in the vicinity of Howard Street in Bridgeport.

Officers did discover an active arrest warrant for the suspect during the traffic stop.

