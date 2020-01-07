Man pleads guilty to igniting liquid, setting deputy on fire

Crime

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) – A man accused of setting an Ohio sheriff’s deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest him has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Investigators say Jay Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at the deputy, leaving him with severe burns nearly a year ago.

Two other officers also were injured. Brannon pleaded guilty Tuesday in Portage County. He’ll face a sentence of 16 years at a hearing next week in Ravenna.

His attorney says he decided to plead guilty so that he could accept responsibility for his actions.

