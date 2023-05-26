LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTRF) — A Kentucky man is in hot water after a shooting. Police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket, according to a news report from WAVE.

The story reports that Clifton Eugene Williams, 64, of Louisville was arrested on one count of assault. According to police, Williams became angry when he discovered his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. It was then that he allegedly started throwing tiles at his roommate.

The roommate told police that he tried to defend himself and had started to leave when Williams allegedly went back into their home, retrieved a gun and shot him in the backside.

The victim told police he went several blocks away seeking help.

The story reports that Williams was arraigned May 22, and entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set for $7,500 cash, and he was ordered to have no contact with his roommate. His is also not to possess any firearms or other types of weapons.

WAVE reports that Williams’ next court has been set for May 30.