NATIONAL (WTRF) – Police witnessed a man slapping a police horse on the behind Saturday, according to WFLA.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The officer who witnessed the incident was riding his own police horse and saw 27-year-old Alisha Lalani walk behind his partner, who was on the police horse in question. Lalani opened his hand and slapped his partner’s horse behind.

The officers stated that Lalani immediately looked at them and said that he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to hit the horses, stated WFLA’s report.

Both police horses were wearing red and blue lights that were flashing and easily seen.

Lalani was charged with battery of a police horse, according to officials.