McMechen PD looking for man accused of stealing package in Benwood

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – The McMechen Police Department is searching for a male suspect who is accused of stealing a package at a residence in Benwood.

Photos show a man walking into a fenced yard and stealing a package from a porch.

According to officials, the incident took place around 3:09 p.m. at a residence on Marshall Street, which is just north of the Benwood-McMechen Public Libary.

The suspect was last seen walking south towards McMechen.

If you have have any information regarding this investigation, please contact authorities at (304) 232-3140.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter