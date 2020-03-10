McMechen PD looking for man accused of stealing package in Benwood

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – The McMechen Police Department is searching for a male suspect who is accused of stealing a package at a residence in Benwood.
Photos show a man walking into a fenced yard and stealing a package from a porch.
According to officials, the incident took place around 3:09 p.m. at a residence on Marshall Street, which is just north of the Benwood-McMechen Public Libary.
The suspect was last seen walking south towards McMechen.
If you have have any information regarding this investigation, please contact authorities at (304) 232-3140.
