McMechen PD looking for man accused of stealing package in Benwood

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – The McMechen Police Department is searching for a male suspect who is accused of stealing a package at a residence in Benwood.

Photos show a man walking into a fenced yard and stealing a package from a porch.

According to officials, the incident took place around 3:09 p.m. at a residence on Marshall Street, which is just north of the Benwood-McMechen Public Libary.

The suspect was last seen walking south towards McMechen.

If you have have any information regarding this investigation, please contact authorities at (304) 232-3140.

