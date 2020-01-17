Meth, pills seized during traffic stop in Belmont County; three arrested

Crime

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Three Ohio residents are currently in custody following a traffic stop on State Route 7.

Deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office deployed K-9 Copper, where he located meth, pills and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested Leslie Hancher-Palmer, 30, of Rayland on multiple charges of possessions, trafficking of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds a detention center.

32-year-old David Hancher-Palmer of Rayland was also arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Christopher Richards, 40, of Dillonvale was arrested as a Felony fugitive from justice warrant and possession of drugs.

All three currently sit the Belmont County Jail.

  • Leslie Hancher-Palmer, 30, of Rayland
  • David Hancher-Palmer, 32, of Rayland
  • Christopher Richards, 40, of Dillonvale

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter