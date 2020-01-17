Meth, pills seized during traffic stop in Belmont County; three arrested

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Three Ohio residents are currently in custody following a traffic stop on State Route 7.
Deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office deployed K-9 Copper, where he located meth, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Authorities arrested Leslie Hancher-Palmer, 30, of Rayland on multiple charges of possessions, trafficking of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds a detention center.
32-year-old David Hancher-Palmer of Rayland was also arrested on charges of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.
Christopher Richards, 40, of Dillonvale was arrested as a Felony fugitive from justice warrant and possession of drugs.
All three currently sit the Belmont County Jail.
