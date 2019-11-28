Monroe County authorities arrest suspect in aggravated burglary incident

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Monroe County authorities are currently investigating an aggravated burglary incident in Woodsfield.

On November 26, Woodsfield Police responded to a call at about 8:00 a.m. for aggravated burglary.

The victim of the incident was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Monroe County Special Response Team executed a Search Warrant at 310 North Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

Ethan Lucas was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail where he is currently being housed.

The investigation remains under investigation.

