Monroe County man admits to embezzling more than $120k at Walmart in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Monroe County man faces embezzlement and fraud charges after turning himself in on Monday.

Kenneth Werkau admitted to authorities that he embezzled around $85,000 in gift cards and another $35,000 in cash from the Walmart in Moundsville.

The former Walmart employee also says he sent the money to his online girlfriend that he never met in-person and who claimed to live in Belgium.

Werkau was booked in the Northern Regional Jail.

