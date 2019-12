MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Moundsville man is facing charges involving sexual violence.

Officer Kirkwood arrested 24-year-old Gregory David Keller Monday evening at an apartment on Jefferson Ave and 3rd Street.

Keller has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

He is currently being held in the Northern Regional Correctional Facility and Jail on a $25,000 bond.

