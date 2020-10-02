Multiple people arrested in Jefferson County last night following drug investigation

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WTRF) — Multiple people were arrested in Jefferson County last night after a drug investigation that lasted several months.


The Drug Task Force says 34-year-old Benjamin Delguzzi faces counts of drug trafficking after being arrested in Toronto.


Meanwhile in Steubenville, 40-year-old Demarques Meeks faces drug trafficking and weapon under disability charges.

Two other men were arrested on outstanding warrants at Meeks’ home.


We’ll keep you updated on both of these cases.

