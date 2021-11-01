New details, names revealed in Monroe County double murder

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has provided new details of a double murder that occurred on October 30.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they first received a call that two men, One being Daniel E Franzoi age 24 from Beallsville Ohio, and a Malakai Devon Curry age 20 out of Caldwell Ohio, were missing.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that these males went with Jacob Wilson age 38 from Woodsfield Ohio to the family dump on the Wilson Farm to discard their trash.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the caller advised that once Jacob drove off the hill back down to the residence, Malakai and Daniel weren’t with him and that Jacob left in his truck in an unknown direction.

Deputies and Division of Wildlife did a search on the family farm and dump and discovered the male victims who were then transported to the Montgomery County Coroners Office for an autopsy.

While the search was ongoing, deputies said they responded to the Jacob Wilson residence in Woodsfield.

Officials were able to locate Wilson outside of the residence, at which time an arrest was made,

Wilson is officially being charged with 2 Counts of Aggravated murder with gun specs, 2 counts of Tampering with evidence, and 2 Counts of Abuse of a corpse.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says search warrants were obtained and all evidence was collected at multiple sites. Evidence is currently being processed for submission to BCI&I for DNA analysis and firearm comparison.