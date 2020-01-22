New details surface in Belmont County animal abuse case

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County officials are reporting new details in an investigation involving a serial animal abuser.

Shania Wells was taken into custody on Monday after rescuers found one dog dead and two others nearly starved to death.

Two dead calves were also found in a farmhouse directly next to the residence of Shania and her mother, Kellie Wells.

Both women are charged with three felony counts of animal abuse and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse.

We found a dog that is deceased. Two of the dogs were near deceased. [They’re] rated a one out of nine on a body condition scale. We know for a fact that the two dogs that are living had not been fed since the Friday before we appeared there, which would have been a week without food, and by the looks of things, it was a lot longer than that. Julie Larish, Humane Officer for Belmont County Hoof and Paw

Shania Wells allegedly violated her probation and the court ordered Wells to not own any animals for five years after entering ten no contest pleas to animal abuse charges.

The two surviving dogs are currently recovering under the care of a local rescue group.

Latest Posts: