No jail time for distracted driver who killed 2 cyclists

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman who ran her car into a group of bicyclists, killing two people, will avoid jail time.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 34-year-old Nicole Vanderweit pleaded no contest this week to careless driving in Broward County court.

Besides having her license suspended for six months, she must pay court costs, attend a four-hour driving improvement class and serve 120 hours of community service.

Authorities say Vanderweit’s car struck a group of riders from the Cycling Family Broward club on a Davie street in November 2018.

Denise Marsh and Carlos Rodriguez were both killed. Five others were injured.

