Officials looking for owner of starving dog found in East Liverpool

The Columbiana County Dog Pound said she was close to starving to death when she was found

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from the Columbiana County Dog Pound need help finding who the owner of this emaciated puppy might be.

Someone brought the Chihuahua mix, who is less than 2 years old, to the pound Thursday.

Mocha, as they call her, was found on E. 5th Street in East Liverpool.

The pound said she was very close to starving to death.

Mocha is currently being cared for in a foster home. She will not be available for adoption for at least a couple of weeks.

If you know who Mocha’s previous owner might be or are interested in adopting her, you can call the Columbiana County Dog Pound at 330-424-6663.

Columbiana County Dog Pound

