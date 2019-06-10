Ohio County man admits to distributing meth

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Chad Markle, 31, of Wheeling has admitted to distributing methamphetamine, according to release from United States Attorney Bill Powell.

Markle pleaded guilty to one count of “consiparcy to distribute and to posess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.” Markle admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Marshall and Ohio Counties from July 2018 to February 2019. The government is also seeking the forfeiture of the Markle’s residence at 36 Fernwood Avenue in Wheeling.

Markle faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert H. McWilliams, Jr., is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug & Violent Crime Tack Force, a HIDTA-funded intiative, investigated this case.