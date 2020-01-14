Ohio high school student shot and left in parking lot dies

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) – Police say a high school student who was shot and left in a parking lot near her Ohio home has died.

Englewood police say 18-year-old Kareena Broski apparently was shot elsewhere and transported to the parking lot of the apartment complex where she lived.

She was found unresponsive early Monday and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Montgomery County’s coroner has ruled Broski’s death a homicide from a gunshot to her torso.

Police in the Dayton suburb say they believe the Northmont High School student who also attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center was shot by someone she knew.

Latest Posts: