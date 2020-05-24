Ohio mother charged with murder in ‘severe abuse’ death of 7-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 7-year-old son.

Columbus police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a child drowning and found 7-year-old Fabian Maldando-Cortez unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police allege that the investigation revealed that the boy “had been subjected to severe abuse” that led to his death. Twenty-four-year-old Oneida Maldonado-Cortez was charged with murder and the child’s stepfather with child endangerment.

It’s unclear whether Maldonado-Cortez has an attorney; a listed number in her name couldn’t be found Sunday.

