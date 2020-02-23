CLEVELAND (AP) – A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest arrested in December is facing new charges including sex trafficking involving a minor.
A criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court also charged the Rev. Robert McWilliams with receiving or distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.
Federal investigators say in a court document that McWilliams would pretend to be a female on social media and entice boys to send sexually explicit photographs and videos.
A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his public defender. McWilliams in January pleaded not guilty to 21 child pornography-related counts.
Latest Posts:
- 6 killed, including 3 children, from head-on collision in Georgia
- DeWine signs law allowing motorcyclists to wear earplugs
- Ohio priest accused of having child porn faces new charges
- Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
- Lady Jets win sectional title