Ohio priest indicted on federal child pornography charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio Roman Catholic priest has been indicted in federal court on sexual exploitation and child pornography charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland issued a statement Thursday alleging 40-year-old Robert McWilliams posed as a female online to contact boys, some of whom he knew from parishes where he served, and persuaded and threatened them to send sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves.
McWilliams also is accused of paying a boy he met on a social networking website for sex.
A message seeking comment was left with McWilliams’ attorney Thursday.
