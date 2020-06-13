One dead in overnight shooting at Mac’s Club; suspect still sought

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place inside Mac’s Club early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the business around 2 a.m. following multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a unresponsive victim with a gunshot wound.

That individual was transported to Wheeling Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. Several others were also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a young black male, possibly in his mid-20’s or early 30’s with short hair. He is about five feet and six inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Authorities are also investigating another shots fired incident on North Erie Street that occurred around 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.

It is unknown at this time if both incidents are related.

Please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 if you have any information regarding this investigation.

Homicide Investigation

➡️Got Info? Call 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip at https://t.co/znti8jRJsv pic.twitter.com/99iQ9MjVJx — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) June 13, 2020

LATEST POSTS: