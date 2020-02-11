One dead, two officers hospitalized following shooting in Arkansas

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WTRF) – One person is dead and two police officers are hospitalized following a Walmart shooting in Little Rock on Monday.
Authorities were called to the scene after the suspect began to making threats.
The suspect opened fire and shot two officers when authorities approached him. The shooter was shot and killed shortly afterwards.
According to officials, the suspect was known to police.
