One person injured in Morgantown shooting Saturday morning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Morgantown Saturday morning, according to West Virginia University officials.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near the 900 block of College Avenue, which is not on WVU’s campus, according to a news release from university officials.

There is no word on the victim’s condition, the release said. Morgantown Police are leading the investigation and are being assisted by WVU Police. Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call MPD at 304-284-7522.

WVU Police sent out a WVU Alert when the report came in and issued an “all-clear” around 2:30 a.m.

The shooting comes on the heels of deadly shooting at a WVU-run apartment complex on Friday morning.

