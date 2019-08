STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — In conjunction with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an OVI checkpoint on State Route 7 Saturday evening.

More than 400 cars were checked at the checkpoint between Ross Street and Logan Avenue.

Four arrests were made for OVI and two were arrested for driving under suspension.

One was arrested for drug possession and another arrest was made for a weapons violation.

The checkpoint concluded around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.