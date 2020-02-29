Pennsylvania trooper shot while conducting traffic stop

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper conducting a traffic stop has been shot.
The unidentified trooper is listed in stable condition. State police say the shooting happened early Saturday in Franklin County.
It came after troopers stopped a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence. Police say that a fight broke out between the troopers and the driver, 20-year-old Robert William Ransom of Chambersburg, during a sobriety test.
They say Ransom then pulled out a handgun and shot one of them. Ransom was taken into custody uninjured.
It’s not clear whether Ransom has yet to secure legal representation.
