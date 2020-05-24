BELL ACRES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man is faces charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist near Pittsburgh over the weekend.
Allegheny County police say Bell Acres officers were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a 51-year-old cyclist, who died shortly afterward.
Witnesses said the truck was heading west in the eastbound lanes and struck the eastbound cyclist head-on. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Michael Miller faces charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. A listed number for Miller couldn’t be found Sunday.
Latest Posts:
- Pickup driver faces charges in hit-and-run that killed cyclist near Pittsburgh
- WATCH: Health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 24
- Campaign trail brings Dem. candidate for governor to Wheeling Park
- DHHR reports 30 new COVID cases overnight in West Virginia
- Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic