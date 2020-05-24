Pickup driver faces charges in hit-and-run that killed cyclist near Pittsburgh

BELL ACRES, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man is faces charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist near Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Allegheny County police say Bell Acres officers were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a 51-year-old cyclist, who died shortly afterward.

Witnesses said the truck was heading west in the eastbound lanes and struck the eastbound cyclist head-on. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Michael Miller faces charges including vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney. A listed number for Miller couldn’t be found Sunday.

