Police: 1 in custody after reported shot fired at university

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one person is in custody following reported discharge of a firearm at an Ohio university campus that prompted evacuations of nearby events, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The Advocate in Newark reports that the shot was reported Saturday morning on the campus of Ohio State University-Newark and Central Ohio Technical College.

Sgt. Clint Eskins of Newark police said officers are working to determine if an actual firearm was used or an Airsoft gun.

Eskin said the agency is giving an all-clear to nearby events, such as baseball games in north Newark that were quickly evacuated.

