Police: 1 killed, 17 wounded in Ohio party shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say gunfire that followed a fight at a Cleveland party attended by multiple motorcycle clubs killed one man and wounded 17 other people.

Cleveland police say officers found a 48-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived at an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m.

Police say a fight had broken out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back. Police say both male and female victims had injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Police say the case has “multiple shooters” and remains under investigation.

