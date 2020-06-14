Police: 3 face charges in road rage shooting that injured 10-year-old girl

Authorities say two men and a women face charges after what they call a road rage shooting in Ohio that left a 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Cincinnati police allege that one of the men fired a gun from a vehicle driven by the woman Friday afternoon, hitting the child, whose injuries weren’t life-threatening.

They are charged with felonious assault and another man faces weapon and drug counts.

It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys; listed numbers for them couldn’t be found Saturday.

