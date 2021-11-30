Police apprehend Andrew “Magic” Burton in relation to the shooting death of a 3-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms to 7NEWS that Andrew “Magic” Burton has been apprehended.

Burton had been on the run since Sunday, November 21st. Police say 3-year-old Perris Coleman died from a high-caliber pistol to the chest. Police say “Magic” was in the house at the time of the shooting and he ran from the scene with the gun.

“Magic” is being charged with reckless homicide, endangering children, tampering with evidence, and having a weapon while under a disability. Perris Coleman’s mother, Kaifia Williams, age 30, Wintersville, was arrested for obstruction and endangering children.

