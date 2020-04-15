MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say robbers took advantage of the mask-wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic to rob a local business. It happened Saturday night at Precision Tune Auto Care at 2852 Government Boulevard. Police say three people entered the business wearing medical masks and robbed it at gunpoint. They took money, then took off. Police have tracked down one of the suspects, 28-year-old Sicari Manzy was arrested. She is charged with robbery.
Manzy has a prior record with multiple theft arrests.
Precision Tune Auto Care released the surveillance video from Saturday mornings incident. You can see the crime play out below.
- Gas prices drop as demand hits a nearly 52-year low in West Virginia
- WVa trending in positive direction but governor remains cautious
- Ohio officials wary to reopen state
- Police: Armed robbers wearing medical masks hold up business
- WV DNR experts remind people to leave young wildlife alone this spring