Police looking for suspect after officer-involved shootout in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren police officer was involved in a shootout on the city’s southeast side and taken to the hospital. Police said they are looking for a suspect.

The suspect vehicle is a black SUV that may have bullet holes in it. Police said it took off after the shootout.

There is a heavy police presence on Mauro Court in Niles at an apartment building.

Warren Police Sgt. Jeff Fusco said the officer is going to be fine, but could not confirm if the officer was hit or not.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. He took it off after the shooting and didn’t appear to be hurt.

It happened in the area of Pine Avenue and Burton Street around 5:30 p.m. Warren police have the area blocked off.

